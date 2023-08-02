Aveda

Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo

$21.00

rosemary mint purifying shampoo Gently clarify normal to oily hair with this 97% naturally derived* clarifying shampoo. Your hair will feel squeaky clean, reset and shiny. KEY INGREDIENTS Micelles gently remove product buildup and impurities. White vinegar helps purify. ICONIC AROMA Invigorating aroma of certified organic rosemary, peppermint and spearmint is proven to energize, awaken the senses and improve focus. FREE FROM: Silicone Phthalates Parabens Synthetic Fragrance Mineral Oil Petrolatum Formaldehyde Animal Ingredients *From plants non-petroleum minerals or water. Aveda is a cruelty-free brand. We do not conduct animal testing and never ask others to do so on our behalf. People tested