Rosemary Lemon Hand Soap

$4.99

Clean ingredients, clean conscience. Nourishes and moisturizes the skin. Packaged in 100% infinitely recyclable aluminum. For every liquid hand soap purchased, we donate one bar of soap and water to a child in need across the globe. Rosemary Lemon scent has a fresh rosemary and aloe birch water base with notes of lemon and sandalwood. So soothing!