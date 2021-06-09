Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Wray
Rosemary Dress
$264.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Wray
A gathered, tiered dress with short balloon sleeves and a round neckline in a juicy shade of limeade cotton poplin. Features a key hole back closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Staud
Moana Printed Halterneck Midi Dress
BUY
£196.00
£280.00
Net-A-Porter
Mango
Paisley Dress With Ruffles
BUY
£49.99
Mango
Reformation
Noreen Smocked Ruffle Dress
BUY
£208.95
Nordstrom
Urban Outfitters
Uo Siren Strappy Back Midi Dress
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outffiters
More from Wray
Wray
Halter Dress
BUY
$278.00
Wray
Wray
Sally Dress - Taxicab Floral
BUY
$245.00
Wray
Wray
Long Lounge Set - Black Check - Presale
BUY
$189.00
Wray
Wray
Lounge Set - Aqua Check
BUY
$164.00
Wray
More from Dresses
Staud
Moana Printed Halterneck Midi Dress
BUY
£196.00
£280.00
Net-A-Porter
Mango
Paisley Dress With Ruffles
BUY
£49.99
Mango
Reformation
Noreen Smocked Ruffle Dress
BUY
£208.95
Nordstrom
Urban Outfitters
Uo Siren Strappy Back Midi Dress
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outffiters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted