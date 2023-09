Free People

Style No. 83895185; Color Code: 031 So cozy in an unlined sweater knit, these sweet pants are perfect from your beach day to your lounge day. Fit: Mid-rise, slim flare silhouette Features: Pull-on design, wide elastic waistband, semi-sheer knit fabrication Why We ❤ It: Just as effortless as they are essential, you’ll be reaching for this pair all season long.