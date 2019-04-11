Haeckels

Rosehip + Seaweed Suspension 3.5%

About This Product The tides rise and fall, and so do the moisture levels of our skin. Exposing our skin to extreme changes in temperature, both natural and artificial can cause dehydration, irritation and inflammation. Combat these concerns with Haeckels Rose Hip & Seaweed Suspension 3.5%. As one of only two companies in the UK to hold a license to harvest seaweed by hand from the country’s coastline, Haeckels have harnessed the restorative power of Bladderwrack seaweed from the Margate coast and suspended it in pure Rose Hip Seed Oil to create this exceptionally light-textured oil that soothes and hydrates the skin.