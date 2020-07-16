Pai

Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil

$44.00

Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil has high concentrations of vital nutrients that feed the skin, helping to rejuvenate. This clean and natural facial oil has a powerful blend of rosehip seed oil and fruit oil, and is packed with Omegas 3, 6, 7 and 9. With regular use, Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil can deeply condition skin, boosting firmness and elasticity while promoting a clear, even skin tone.