Pai's Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil is a best-selling skin-saviour packed with the nourishing and healing benefits of organic Rosehip Fruit and Seed oil. Sourced via supercritical extraction (a more expensive but gentler process than cold-pressing) to ensure a fresher, long-lasting blend of Rosehip Fruit and Seed oil, the deeply conditioning formula helps to restore balance and improve the appearance of sensitive skin. Rich in Omegas to help regenerate without irritation, the luxurious, deep orange oil is packed with more benefits than cold-pressed Rosehip Seed oil; it delivers skin healing properties and protective antioxidants to defend against damaging environmental aggressors.