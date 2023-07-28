Rosefield

Rosefield Studio Ring Watch Gold Plated

$224.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wolf & Badger

This watch is a one-size-fits-all ring, which can be easily and invisibly adjusted to your fingers. The watch head itself contains an elegant black dial and 3D-polished glass in a brilliant cut. It makes for an exclusive design that you have never seen before. The Watch Ring comes in a surprise ring box. Your watch quite literally at your finger tips!# 30m Water Resistant.