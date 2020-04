Rosebud

Rosebud X Calivolve Cbd Dark Chocolate Bar

$22.00 $17.60

Buy Now Review It

At Rosebud CBD

The women of Calivolve and Rosebud CBD have come together to hand craft a decadent vegan dark chocolate bar made with 100mg of full spectrum CBD and 60% pure cacao. Rich in magnesium, iron, antioxidants, and endocannabinoid support, our limited edition chocolate bar tastes as good as it makes you feel.