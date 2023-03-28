Rosebud Perfume Co.

Rosebud Salve Two Pack

$17.01

Excellent skin moisturizer, chaffed skin healer and lib balm Original Rosebud Salve has been a family favorite since 1892 Original Rosebud Salve is the #1 selling lip balm and all purpose salve Tropical Ambrosia Balm is a creamy, buttery mélange of coconut with overtones of mango Order consists of one 0.8oz tin of Original Rosebud Salve and one 0.8oz tin of Rosebud Tropical Ambrosia Balm Experience the healing benefits of Smith's Rosebud Salve. Each purchase includes a full size tin (0.8oz ) of both the original Rosebud Salve and the new Tropical Ambrosia Balm. Both products are excellent skin moisturizers, chaffed skin healers and lip balm. Original Salve: A miracle in a can! Our world famous Rosebud Salve has been a family favorite since 1892. Celebrities love the consistency and emollient texture of this #1 selling lip balm and all purpose salve. Tropical Ambrosia Balm: Tropical Ambrosia Balm is a creamy, buttery mélange of coconut with overtones of mango. This delicate and soothing lip or body balm is delightfully softening. Try is on ashy elbows or dry chaffed skin, especially hands and cuticles. This tropical nectar is especially good to brighten a tattoo or use as an all-purpose skin illuminator. Size: 2 x 0.8oz tins