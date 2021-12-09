Smith's

Rosebud Salve In A Tube

Item 1267418 What it is: A cult-favorite, multitasking miracle balm in a convenient tube format. What it is formulated to do: This beloved multipurpose essential deeply moisturizes and soothes dry lips. Versatile and comforting to skin, it calms and heals irritation, soothes the sting of minor burns, helps heal cuts, tames mangled cuticles, helps fix ashy elbows and knees, and minimizes diaper rash. The slight hint of rose scent adds a delicately aromatic touch without overpowering or cloying. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.