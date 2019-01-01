Rosebud Perfume Co.

Rosebud Perfume Co. Three Layers Of Lavish Lip Balm, 1 Set

$16.98

Buy Now Review It

Rosebud Perfume Co. Smith''s Lavish Layers of Lip Balm - 3 x 0.8 oz. A perfect gift idea, Rosebud Perfume Co. Smith''s Lavish Layers of Lip Balm is a trio tin with full-sized Rosebud Salve, Strawberry Lip Balm and Minted Rose Lip Balm. Rosebud Perfume Co. Smith''s Lavish Layers of Lip Balm contains Rosebud Perfume Co.''s three best selling lip balms plus a collectible tin for the vanity or desk top. All balms included in Rosebud Perfume Co. Smith''s Lavish Layers of Lip Balm are gluten and cruelty free. Rosebud Salve: perfect for travel as an eye make-up remover, cuticle softener, sunburn easer, dry skin healer, and frizzy fighter. Strawberry Lip Balm: an aromatic lip balm with natural Beeswax and a trade secret blend of strawberry flavor. Minted Rose Lip Balm: is known for its moisture, gloss, and fresh peppermint taste. The History of Rosebud Perfume Co. His Early Years and Family - Dr. Smith was born near Woodsboro, Maryland, on March 25, 1865. He was the son of Solomon and Adeline Locke Smith and the grandson of John and Susan Earnst Smith. He grew up on a farm near Woodsboro but soon realized his ambition went far beyond the plow. After receiving his preliminary education in Woodsboro, he attended and graduated from Shenandoah Normal College in Harrisonburg, Virginia. After receiving a teaching degree, Dr. Smith moved to Utica, Maryland, where he taught school and married local resident, Minnie F. Baer. He taught school in Frederick County, Maryland, for five years before realizing his desire to become a druggist. He entered the proprietary drug and medicine field and was registered by the Maryland Board of Pharmacy in 1902. Dr. Smith and Minnie had eight children: Mamie Irene, Lillian Mae, Raymond Lee, Henry Ward, Allen Reno, Alta La Rue, Mabel Pauline, and Mildred Naomi. All of Dr. Smith''s and Minnie''s children are deceased, but their heirs live on to own and run the family business. Dr.