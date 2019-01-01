Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Rose Wilder Vase
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
The warm, rosy glow of this vase adds brightness to any room - with or without flowers to accompany it.
Need a few alternatives?
Artifact Uprising
Brass Easel & Calendar
$49.00
$44.10
from
Artifact Uprising
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Beaded Hanging Photo Frame 2x2"
$14.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
West Elm
Agate Bookends
$24.00
$18.00
from
West Elm
BUY
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Wink Trinket Tray, Black & White
$19.41
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Hand-tufted Annabelle Rug
$598.00
$215.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Veru Pitcher
$58.00
$34.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Anthropologie
Harlowe Faux Pearl Headband
$20.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Lana Macrame Chandelier
$598.00
$479.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Décor
Artifact Uprising
Brass Easel & Calendar
$49.00
$44.10
from
Artifact Uprising
BUY
Lorena Canals
Tray Basket
$45.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Alexbroom
2020 Dolly Parton Wall Calendar
$12.99
from
Etsy
BUY
Skandihus
12 Week Pottery Course
£320.00
from
Skandihus
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted