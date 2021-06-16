Pantene

Rose Water Shampoo, And Conditioner, Hair Mask

Rose water shampoo that gives soothing hydration for thirsty hair. You will receive 1 9.6 oz bottle of shampoo, 1 8 oz bottle of conditioner and 1 0.5 oz Hair Mask shot Nourishing conditioner helps seal in moisture for silky softness Hair Mask shot: dry hair moisturizing treatment noticeably repairs extreme damage in 1 use Color-safe formula that’s safe for chemically treated hair Want soothing hydration for thirsty hair? Pantene Miracle moisture boost with rose water shampoo and conditioner plus intense Rescue Shots hair treatment are great for dry, brittle hair that needs a revitalizing boost. Enjoy the relaxing floral fragrance of the nutrient-infused sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner with a blend of Pro Vitamin B5, antioxidants and rose water. Pantene Miracle moisture boost with rose water sulfate-free shampoo (9.6 Oz) This moisturizing shampoo tames frizz and helps hydrate parched locks to leave them smooth and soft. Pantene Miracle moisture boost with rose water sulfate-free conditioner (8.0 Oz) restores silky softness with soothing hydration for thirsty hair. Use this moisturizing conditioner alongside Pantene Miracle moisture boost Shampoo. Pantene Intense Rescue Shots hair ampoule treatment mask (0.5 Oz) discover the nourishing power of our intensive and most concentrated Pantene Pro-V formula. Intense Rescue Shots help to deeply repair signs of hair damage, transforming even the most damaged and dry hair into Pantene hair: visibly healthier, shinier and stronger. Strength against damage vs. Non-conditioning shampoo.