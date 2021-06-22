Adorime

Rechargeable Clit Sucker Nipple Stimulator Sex Toy

$56.99

Buy Now Review It

Adorable Rose Vibrator - Adorime clitoris sucking vibrator is shaped like a rose. which is adorable and romantic, it is the best gift for a friend or yourself! Women should own a exclusive rose to please yourself, live for yourself. 7 Intense Suction - The rotating airflow generated by the internal vibration sucks and teases the clitoris. It simulates a perfect oral sex. With just one click, you can enjoy incredible sexual pleasure and step to the paradise of orgasm. Safe & Silky Smooth Silicone - Adorime’s sex toys are made of medical-grade silicone, which hygienic and odorless. This silky-touch clit sucker would bring more comfort to your private parts. Fast Magnetic Charge - This clitoral stimulating vibrator can be charged anywhere with the equipped USB charger base, enabling you to enjoy the oral sex pleasure up to 2 hours after fully charged. Discreet pakage & Reliable service - If you have any concerns about our product, Please do not hesitate to contact us.