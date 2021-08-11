‎Red Co.

Rose Stem Wine Glass — set Of 3

$32.22

Buy Now Review It

Wine Glasses: Impress your friends with these elegant high quality drinkware set, which is made from lead-free glass and organic paint. Designed to help you enjoy your drinks in style with its unique colored stem. Perfect for your next mixer or dinner party. Versatile: The refined, sturdy bar glasses with an elegant sleek design can be used for all types of wine or cocktails, as well as water for your next party or event. It makes any drink stand out. Bar Accessory: These glasses will be the most used glasses in your home bar. The tall drinking glass set is ideal for alcoholic drinks, cocktails, beverages, or water. Whether it is at home or at the bar, you can’t go wrong with these glasses. A Unique Gift: The most thoughtful birthday, graduation, promotion or anniversary gift. Great for parents, siblings, coworkers, bosses, relatives, friends. It is also perfect for housewarmings. Dimensions: The set includes 3 wine glasses, each measuring 2.5" in diameter, and 7.5" tall. These elegant wine drinking glasses are perfect for your next gathering. The size is just right for all types of wine and cocktails. The glass set comes in a pastel pink colored stem. Add instant glamor to your bar top, tray, shelves and table with these stunning sleek glasses. A sophisticated gift for a special person who enjoys the finer things in life. This set would make the perfect birthday, anniversary, housewarming, Christmas and holiday gift.