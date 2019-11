Dashing Diva

Rose Sparkle Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips

A dusty rose pink base, deep pink glitter accents and geometric lines of the Rose Sparkle Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips by Dashing Diva gives that extra sparkle to your nails. Dashing Diva Gloss Ultra Shine Gel manicure is a press-on manicure made of super flexible resin for comfortable fit and long lasting wear. Mega hold adhesive, no glue needed, for a precise smile line.