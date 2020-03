L'Occitane

Rose Shampoo

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At L'Occitane

Ideal for Gently cleansing hair and leaving it delicately scented Daily use All hair types Application area Suitable for daily use on all hair types. Formulated without silicone, this shampoo gently cleanses hair and leaves it feeling as soft as silk. It leaves hair scented with a floral, feminine scent, where green and fruity notes mingle with Rose Centifolia floral water from Provence.