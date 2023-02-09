Neworld

Rose Sex Toy

$39.99 $34.99

【New Tapping Design Rose Sex Toy】Different from tongue licking or suction vibrators on the market, this rose vibrators has its own tapping function, appearance of rose petals. It stimulates women's sensitive points such as clitoral, g spot. Tried many licking rose sex toys, and you can try this tapping sex vibrator, which will give you different sexual experience feelings. Sex accessories for adults couples, toys for couples adult pleasure.Rose sex stimulator for women. Women’s vibrator. 【Body-Safe Silicone & USB Magnetic Charging】This rose sex toy is made of skin-friendly silicone material. Women sex toy comes with a convenient USB cable for endless rounds of fun. With our other sex toys such as clitoral g spot vibrator, rabbit vibrator, dildo, this couple sex toy is necessary to try. Tips: Please charge this rose sex stimulator for women fully before use. Personal massager for women pleasure, the rose sex sucker, sex toys for women, sexual pleasure tools for women,sex toys. 【Mini Portable Size &Whisper Quiet】This nipples clitoral stimulator is gorgeous and cute in appearance and petite in size, like the mini bullet vibrator, perfect for carrying around without anyone finding out. Put it in your pocket or bag whether you are working or traveling. The noise of this mini small vibrator is less than 50 dB, almost negligible. You can enjoy the quiet clitoral vibrator's thrills at home or office without any worries.Female sex pleasure devices, sex toys for couples. 【9 Tapping Modes & Waterproof Vibrator for Women】The rose sex vibrator has 9 tapping modes, choose the mode that suits you. Meanwhile, the rose finger vibrator has an IPX7 waterproof rating. Making it the perfect companion for the shower or bath. Rose sucker, mini vibrator, womens sexual pleasure devices, nipple suckers for women pleasure, rose suction toy for woman, couples toys for adults pleasure kit, sexual tools for female, sexy toys for couples,adult sex toy for female. womens sex toy. 【EASY To USE & Discreet Package 】Long press the on/off button until the lights are on. Press the upper button to switch different vibrating modes. The vibrating rose toy for women will come in a discreet package. No sex or sensitive words on your package. The rose sex toy for woman is cute and small, Not only for a Valentine's Day gift for women but also can be used as a body massager. Couples sex toys, nipple suction for pleasure, sex gaming for adults couples,sucking toy.