Rose Quartz Worry Stone

£5.99

Healing Crystal Worry stones are great for holding in your palm and using them to relax and reduce anxiety. They are also great to hold whilst mediating. This worry stone is made from Rose Quartz, which is known as the stone of universal love. Rose Quartz restores trust and harmony in relationships, opening the heart to all levels to promote love, self-love, deep inner healing and feelings of peace. This Worry Stone is approx 30mm x 40mm x 7mm and has a beautifully carved indent for holding