SpiritBrothers

Rose Quartz Sphere

$54.92

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

A beautiful and natural rose quartz sphere, the unconditional love stone. This is a promotional item meant to advertise my store and brand, which explains why its so cheap, it even has shipping included worldwide, this promotion will not run forever! Although a ''rock'' might seem hard, when it is polished like a sphere, there is something oddly satisfying and soft about touching and stroking it... The professional polished finish on my rose quartz spheres will ensure you will touch it at least once a day... Rose quartz is widely known as the unconditional love stone! If you are looking to gift a crystal to a lover, or a good friend, rose quartz is your best bet! It is believed to promote self love as well as being able to help you manifest love yourself <3 A story told about rose quartz in a Greek legend states that the God of love; Cupid, along with his partner in love Eros, carried the rose quartz stone into human civilization from the heavens with the goal of spreading the loving energy and desire of the stone into the world. The rose quartz crystal is still used for this purpose to this very day. Listing specimen measurements: Weight : (Choose your size) Diameter: Option 1: About 85-95mm Diameter: Option 2: About 100-110mm You will receive the exact item showed on the photos. I believe business should be as natural as possible and not be complicated so I offer the following 💎FREE Worldwide shipping 💎Ethically sourced crystals, no blood-diamonds, no dynamite mining, no items from contested areas! 💎Returns with no questions asked, we understand if an item is not as you expected whilst shopping online. 💎No automated replies, every reply is answered by an empathic human being 💎Customized crystals, if you are looking for a specific size, send us a message and we will make it happen! 💎Flexible payment plans, you fell in love but need to wait for your next pay? Not to worry, send us a message! And remember, 🔔It's not hoarding if its crystals❤