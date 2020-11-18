Sonia Kashuk

Rose Quartz Roller

$15.00

You'll love the look and feel of your skin when you use the Rose Quartz Roller from Sonia Kashuk™. This facial roller can be used directly on clean skin or on skin with your favorite serum to help reduce puffiness and the appearance of wrinkles, while also bringing out a lovely glow. The smooth rose quartz can also give skin a cooling, soothing sensation for an overall facial experience that's sure to relax. Plus, the pretty rose quartz and rose gold-tone metal give it a look you won't mind displaying on your vanity.