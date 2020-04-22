Aceology

Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Massager

At Aceology

There’s a reason the Gua Sha is as popular now as it was when it was first created for ancient Chinese medicine – it works wonders for boosting skin’s radiance and sculpting features. The Aceology Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Massager is hand made from ethically sourced stone which enhances your mask routine by firming and smoothing skin, leaving you feeling lifted and glowy after every use. Explore the different massages with the Gua Sha below.