United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Sephora Collection
Rose Quartz Gua Sha
$29.00
At Sephora Australia
Description Function: Treatment Skin Type: Combination, Dry, Normal, Oily How To Apply your daily moisturizer to clean skin (serum, cream, mask) and gently massage. Cheeks: Start by using the flat side to massage the cheeks, from the center outwards. Forehead: Continue with the forehead, working from the eyebrows to the hairline. Repeat for the entire forehead. Eyes: Using the large outward-curved edge, apply light pressure around the eyes and massage. Cheekbones and jawline: Use the inward-curved edge to smooth your cheekbones and sculpt your face from the center towards the outside. Neck: Finish the massage by using the smooth edge on the neck. Massage upwards from the base of the neck for a lifting effect, or from the jawline down for lymphatic drainage.