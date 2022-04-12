Sephora Collection

Rose Quartz Gua Sha

Description Function: Treatment Skin Type: Combination, Dry, Normal, Oily How To Apply your daily moisturizer to clean skin (serum, cream, mask) and gently massage. Cheeks: Start by using the flat side to massage the cheeks, from the center outwards. Forehead: Continue with the forehead, working from the eyebrows to the hairline. Repeat for the entire forehead. Eyes: Using the large outward-curved edge, apply light pressure around the eyes and massage. Cheekbones and jawline: Use the inward-curved edge to smooth your cheekbones and sculpt your face from the center towards the outside. Neck: Finish the massage by using the smooth edge on the neck. Massage upwards from the base of the neck for a lifting effect, or from the jawline down for lymphatic drainage.