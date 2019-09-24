Skip navigation!
Beauty
Tools
Mazz Hanna Beauty
Rose Quartz Face Massagers
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mazz Hanna
Face massagers made of pure rose quartz.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Facial Massager Tools, According To Pros
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Conair
Mega Self Grip Rollers
$9.99
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
DETAILS
Goody
Goody Velcro Roller
$3.99
from
Harmon Discount
BUY
DETAILS
Conair
Brush Mega Self Grip Rollers
$9.99
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
DETAILS
Skin Gym
Rose Quartz Gua Sha
$32.00
from
Chillhouse
BUY
More from Mazz Hanna Beauty
DETAILS
Mazz Hanna Beauty
Citrine Infusion Effervescent Bath Tonic
$55.00
from
Mazz Hanna
BUY
DETAILS
Mazz Hanna Beauty
Body Massagers
$85.00
from
Mazz Hanna
BUY
DETAILS
Mazz Hanna Beauty
Alignment Elixir
$29.00
from
Mazz Hanna
BUY
DETAILS
Mazz Hanna Beauty
Cuticle Oil
$28.00
from
Mazz Hanna
BUY
More from Tools
DETAILS
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
DETAILS
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
