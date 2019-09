Glacce

Rose Quartz Crystal Straw

Help eliminate plastic waste with this polished steel-and-rose quartz straw. Somehow, everything tastes better through a crystal straw—and the rose quartz is said to radiate a heart-opening, calming vibe. Stainless steel & rose quartz 8" length; Crystal size varies Best used with water Straw unscrews into two pieces for cleaning