Glacce

Rose Quartz Crystal-infused Water Bottle

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

At the center of this glass bottle is rose quartz—the crystal of compassion, tenderness, and comfort. It makes for a pretty way to stay hydrated throughout the day, and perhaps a reminder when you need it to share some love. Quartz, glass, stainless steel Height: 9.75"; Diameter: 2.75" Volume: 18 oz Hand wash components, glass bottle is dishwasher safe