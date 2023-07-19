Biore

Rose Quartz + Charcoal Daily Purifying Cleanser

$8.49 $6.87

Buy Now Review It

Style No. 79043204; Color Code: 240 Make it micro in this super mini, need-now skort. Fit: Low-rise, slim silhouette Features: Classic pleated design, shorts lining underneath, belt loops at waist, side zip closure, soft woven denim Why We <3 It: A timeless take on our top-rated Micro Mini Skort, you’ll be reaching for this mini from one season to the next. What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process.