Glacce

Rose Quartz Bottle

£70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

From Victoria Beckham to Miranda Kerr, so many women we admire use crystals. Drawing on the ancient tradition of crafting elixirs, GLACCE's refillable glass bottle is intended to be replenished with drinking water, which the unique rose quartz will imbue with the energies it's thought to hold. In folk medicine, the stone is known for attracting love, letting go, and aligning oneself with the present.