Glacce

Rose Quartz Bottle

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glacce

about rose quartz Love • Beauty • Forgiveness • Presence Rose Quartz is the stone of unconditional love. It harnesses the feminine energy of compassion, love, peace, tenderness, healing and nourishment. materials + glass & stainless steel + removable quartz crystal display + bottle sleeve + one-of-a-kind crystal; color and size may vary. technical details + holds approximately 18 oz (depending on crystal size) + total weight approx. 1lb + fragile - handle with care + intended for water only - preferably filtered more For more on the benefits of crystals, cleaning instructions, wholesale, shipping, exchange or return information and more, please visit our FAQ page. Explore our other bottles Clear • Smoky • Obsidian • Amethyst