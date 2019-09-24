about rose quartz
Love • Beauty • Forgiveness • Presence
Rose Quartz is the stone of unconditional love. It harnesses the feminine energy of compassion, love, peace, tenderness, healing and nourishment.
materials
+ glass & stainless steel
+ removable quartz crystal display
+ bottle sleeve
+ one-of-a-kind crystal; color and size may vary.
technical details
+ holds approximately 18 oz (depending on crystal size)
+ total weight approx. 1lb
+ fragile - handle with care
+ intended for water only - preferably filtered
more
For more on the benefits of crystals, cleaning instructions, wholesale, shipping, exchange or return information and more, please visit our FAQ page.
