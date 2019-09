Aries

Rose-print Mesh Top

£100.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

This Aries white top places a signature subversive spin on feminine florals by printing romantic red roses on sheer mesh jersey a frequent pattern pictured throughout the SS19 lookbook. Its made in Italy with a close fit and is framed with logo-jacquard bands along the neckline and sleeve trims. Wear it with high-rise jeans and chunky trainers for a contemporary daytime look.