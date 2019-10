Tenoverten

Rose Polish Remover

Tired of the noxious smells of traditional polish removers? The Rose Polish Remover is an acetone-free alternative that leaves your nails rejuvenated. Its vegan- and paraben-free formula achieves better results than many traditional removers. How to use: Soak a cotton pad and hold on top of your nails for 10-20 seconds. Wipe pad upward to remove polish. Wash hands after use.