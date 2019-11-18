Heritage

Rose Petals Rosewater Facial Toner

$11.79

At Heritage Store

Rosewater Facial Toner is an oil-free hydrating formula that gently removes debris and residue to help refine and refresh a natural and healthy glow. This super-humectant toner features hyaluronic acid, vegetable glycerin, sodium PCA, rose petal essence and aloe vera for a petal-soft and radiant complexion. Formulated to help refresh, nourish and tone the skin by: • Combating dryness • Invigorating dermal circulation • Diminishing the overall appearance of fine lines • Refining pores Directions: Dispense onto soft cotton and apply to face as needed. Use before application of makeup, sunscreen, moisturizer, or as part of your nighttime skin care routine. Alcohol and Oil free Ingredients: Vor-Mag™ Water*, Glycerin (Vegetable), Sodium PCA, Sodium Hyaluronate (Hyaluronic Acid), Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice, Potassium Sorbate and Rosa Damascena (Hydroessential Rose). *Water that has been vortexed and magnetized to raise the energy to a higher vibration that we believe to be more beneficial.