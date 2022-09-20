Kai

Rose Perfume Oil

The MECCA view: The fresh, feminine scent of Kai has been reimagined with the subtle and sweet addition of dreamy rose, reminiscent of a floral garden on a tropical island—laced with notes of gardenia and exotic white flowers. Made with natural essential oils and perfect for sensitive skin. Packaged in an easy to use, roll-on vial, this is the perfect handbag accessory for on-the-go application. Fragrance notes: Rose, gardenia, bergamot, clove, geranium and cedar. Made without: Animal products, parabens, sulphates, phthalates, gluten and phosphates. Pair it with: Kai Rose EDP Kai Rose Body Lotion Kai Rose Body Wash