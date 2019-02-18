Floris

Rose & Oud Scented Candle

Description Opulent floral rose is wrapped around the bold intensity of oud, cinnamon and clove. Calming cedarwood, renowned for its relaxing properties, is supported with transparent musks and warm, smooth sandalwood. A complex blend throughout the scent brings in subtle oriental accords that add depth to this divine scented candle. The high level of pure fragrance oils used in these candles ensures a richly scented ambience at home. Each candle is hand poured with blended wax to ensure even burning. *Average minimum burning time of 35 hours. Floris Family Anecdotes Floris home fragrances date back to the 1800s where in our catalogue of 1851 a range entitled "For Perfuming Apartments" could be found.