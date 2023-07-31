Byredo

Rose Of No Man’s Land Edp

The MECCA view: A tribute to the selflessness and compassion nurses provided soldiers in WWI, Rose of No Man’s Land combines the duality of earthiness with the sweetness of roses. The parfum opens with top notes of pink pepper and Turkish rose petals before unfolding into a heart of raspberry blossom and Turkish rose absolute and leaves a base of papyrus and white amber on the skin. Fragrance notes: Pink pepper, Turkish rose petals, raspberry blossom, Turkish rose absolute, papyrus and white amber. Made without: Parabens Pair it with: BYREDO Rose Hand Wash BYREDO Rose Hand Lotion BYREDO Burning Rose Candle Awards: Voted “Best Fragrance” by you in the MECCA Beauty Election 2020.