Odacité

Rose + Neroli Hydra-vitalizing Treatment Mist

$42.00

At Onda Beauty

DESCRIPTION: Quickly & effectively balance skin, minimizes the appearance of pores. This vitalizing facial mist is a very effective and innovative way to infuse your skin with skin-balancing actives and perfect hydration. Each tiny drop of this divinely scented mist is formulated to care for combination, normal or sensitive skin to restore a fresh, balanced complexion. Rose water is known for its sebum-balancing properties. Fresh Aloe Vera juice works at keeping skin moist and protected from environmental aggressors. Aspen Bark’s potent astringent properties help to minimize pores. Neroli pairs with Aspen Bark to help banish blemishes and regenerate skin’s well-being. This mist instantly brings back comfort and glow to the skin and can be used in multiple ways. HOW TO USE: Use in replacement of your lotion - before applying your oil serum or moisturizer to seal in actives - Throughout the day, in the plane or after exercising to refresh your complexion -As a final touch on top of makeup to set - After cleansing to restore perfect skin pH and minimize pores. INGREDIENTS: Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice*, Rosa Damascena (Rose) Flower Water, Sodium Hyaluronate, Glycerin, Sodium Levulinate, Sodium Anisate, Populus tremuloides (Aspen) Bark Extract, Pancratium Maritimum Extract, Olea Europaea (Olive) Leaf Extract, Caprylyl/Capryl Wheat Bran/Straw Glycosides, Fusel Wheat Bran/Straw Glycosides, Polyglyceryl-5 Oleate, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Glyceryl Caprylate, Citrus Aurantium (Neroli) Flower Oil, Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower Oil, Phenethyl Alcohol