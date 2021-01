Momo Slimes

Rose Marshmallow Latte

$16.49

At Momo Slimes

Rose Marshmallow Latte comes with... - a handmade clay white chocolate and marshmallows - a glossy milk tea slime - an extra container Every clay piece is carefully crafted by Momo Slimes team. This is so fun and satisfying to decorate and mix and the end result is a super satisfying creamy slay slime! Once everything is mixed, you will get at least 10oz of slime.