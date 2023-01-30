Boy Smells

Rose Load

$98.00

KEY NOTES: - Top notes: Rhubarb, Cardamom, Pink Peppercorn - Middle notes: Rose Petals, Turkish Rose Absolute, Raspberry Blossom - Base notes: Papyrus, Agarwood, Sandalwood ABOUT THE FRAGRANCE: Self-love elevates everyone, because if we can't love ourselves, we can't love at all. In this spirit comes Rose Load, a scent that is showered in deep admiration and self-sensuality. With so many societal standards around beauty, gender and identity, how do we re-learn to love ourselves after centuries of being told it is wrong? Rose Load will tap into your inner-compassion with a generous dousing of rose absolute, awoken with textures of pink peppercorn, cardamom and papyrus accords. Raspberry leaves and rhubarb bring vitality, while dark woods keep you grounded. Loving yourself never smelled so good.