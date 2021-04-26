Herbivore Botanicals

Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist

$16.00

Details & Care What it is: A superfine spray that creates a gentle cloud of hydrating and soothing natural ingredients to nourish skin. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: The addition of naturally-derived, moisture-binding hyaluroic acid to a base of organic rosewater, coconut water and hibiscus extract instantly hydrates and softens your skin. It's perfect for spritzing on clean skin over makeup or for keeping your skin dewy, fresh and lightly scented with rose throughout the day. How to use: After cleansing, shake the bottle and spritz onto skin 3–5 times. Gently pat in. Natural Beauty & Wellness products are free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone and talc; also free of synthetic ingredients Cruelty-free Vegan Made in the USA This product meets Nordstrom Responsible Packaging criteria: packaging is fiber-based, paper or glass; packaging is FSC certified; can be easily recycled Item #5961651 Ingredients Aqua/Water/Eau, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Water, Rosa Damascena Flower Water, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Glycerin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Phytate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Powder, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower Extract, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Melia Azadirachta Flower Extract, Coccinia Indica Fruit Extract. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging