Fiobee

Rose Hair Clip

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

✿ Set of 3 pcs rose hair clips --3 pcs boutique rose clips, fantastic red colors can be available to match you little princess outfit in any occasion. These rose clips are perfect for girls, teens and woman. ✿ Sturdy clips and soft flower--The flower clips is approx. 2.75", the clips and brooch made of high quality durable metal, non slip and keep the hair stylish all day. ✿ Fantastic clip for any occasion--Dress up your princess for photograph - these rose hair clips will make her a real adorable and elegant look! Especially for Birthdays party, celebration, Christmas or wedding etc. ✿ More usage--Easy and comfortable to use with hair clip and brooch pin, rose brooch also can be used for bridesmaid, an delicate accessory on you bags or shoes. ✿ 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE--If you have any question about our product, please feel free to contact us. We will take full responsibility for the quality of our products and will try our best to solve your problem quickly and efficiently!