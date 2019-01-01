Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Ouai
Rose Hair & Body Oil
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Featured in 1 story
9 Summery Products NYC Women Swear By
by
Audrey Noble
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
promoted
SheaMoisture®
Peace Rose Hair Mask
$2.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Hask
Unwined Pinot Noir Deep Conditioner
$3.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Mielle Organics
Mielle Organics Deep Conditioner Babassu & Mint
$12.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Viviscal
Extra Strength Hair Growth Supplement Tablets
$49.99
from
CVS
BUY
More from Ouai
DETAILS
Ouai
Smooth Shampoo
$35.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Ouai
Volumizing Hair Spray
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Ouai
Ouai Volumizing Hair Spray
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Ouai
Ouai Volumizing Hair Spray
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
SEED PHYTONUTRIENTS
Volume Texture Spray
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Oribe
Après Beach Wave And Shine Spray
$44.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
R & Co
R+co Moon Landing Anti-humidity Spray
$32.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
OGX
Moroccan Sea Salt Spray
$7.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
7 Makeup Looks To Help You Stand Out At Your Graduation
It's finally time for graduation, and you've worked hard for this moment. You've endured late nights writing papers, 8 a.m. classes, and three-hour
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
16 Pro-Approved Salt Sprays To Get You Through Summer
Even in the midst of summer, when beachy waves can be attained by actually going to the beach, there are a lot of reasons to love a sea-salt spray. Can't
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Is What Walnut Face Scrubs Are Really Doing To Your Skin
No matter how diligent your twice-daily face-washing routine, sometimes you just want a deep cleanse that will slough away dead skin cells and debris, and
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted