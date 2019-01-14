Kristin Ess

Rose Gold Temporary TintI'm always looking for ways to play with pastel tones in the hair. This is the first ever in-shower watercolor that creates a temporary tone when sprayed on wet hair and then rinsed out. The intensity is up to you. When you spray it on damp, towel-dried hair it will soak up more color and last longer. If you spray it on wet hair it will give you a more subtle tone and will rinse out faster. The pink tone is most visible on pre-lightened/highlighted or blonde hair and washes out in 1-3 shampoos depending on the porosity of your hair.Rosé all day weekend!How to:1. Shampoo your hair and rinse.2. Apply spray in the shower on wet hair. For a more intense pink color, towel dry the hair before you spray. For a more subtle hint of pink, spray it directly on freshly rinsed hair. (The less water there is on the hair, the more tone the hair will soak up. Think of your hair as a sponge! If it's full of water it can only absorb a little color.)3. Once you feel you've covered the hair you want to color, wait 1-2 minutes and then rinse. 4. Follow it up with your favorite conditioner or mask.Tip: Do a small test piece in the sink and then blow dry it. You'll know how much color your hair will soak up and how quickly it will rinse out.PATCH TEST: Apply a small amount of product to dry, cleansed inner side of elbow. Wait for 48 hours. Do not use this product if you experience any burning, redness, swelling or itching.