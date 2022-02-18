Oui The People

Razors are first come, first served, and available in limited quantities each month. If you’ve tried every razor under the sun and come up empty-handed, The Single is here to set things straight. With just one single blade, this razor provides a close shave without all the hair-pulling and razor burn that usually follows, even for those of us with the thickest of curls. Built so that it applies just the right amount of pressure, there’s no pressing down or re-shaving involved, either––just a future free from pesky ingrown hairs and irritation. • Includes a pack of 10 blades