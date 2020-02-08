Oui The People

SENSITIVE SKIN RAZOR If you’ve tried every razor under the sun and come up empty-handed, The Single is here to set things straight. With just one single blade, this razor provides a close shave without all the hair-pulling and razor burn that usually follows, even for those of us with the thickest of curls. Built so that it applies just the right amount of pressure, there’s no pressing down or re-shaving involved, either––just a future free from pesky ingrown hairs and irritation. SUGARCOAT This is absolutely the time to SUGARCOAT things. A life-saver on busy days when time is of the essence, this unique gel transforms into a milky texture when massaged into wet skin. Argan, grapeseed, marula, and sunflower oils up the ante on the moisture. What do you call it when you step out of the shower with your bits already hydrated? A good day. A subtle touch of jasmine and neroli oil leaves you smelling pretty fantastic too.