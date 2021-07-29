Warby Parker

Raider Rose Gold

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Warby Parker

The vintage-inspired lines of Raider’s aviator shape make it a back-pocket, in-the-glove-compartment, always-on-hand sort of staple. Made from hand-polished cellulose acetate Akulon-coated screws for durability Prescription lenses are made from polycarbonate, the most impact-resistant material for sunglasses; non-prescription lenses are made from CR-39 for maximum clarity and color Includes scratch-resistant lenses that block 100% of UV rays