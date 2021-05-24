United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Torrid
Rose Floral High Waist Ruched Swim Bottom
$44.50$33.37
At Torrid
Front and back ruching smooths & slims the figure while a high waist cut lends a coverage-providing fit. Matching style(s): Search 14335558 High waist Flexible fit with tummy control Ruched detail Mesh lining CONTENT + CARE Nylon/spandex Wash cold; line dry Imported plus size swimwear SIZE + FIT Please refer to the Size Fit & Guide chart for the perfect fit.