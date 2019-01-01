Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Fresh
Rose Face Mask
$62.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fresh
Rose Face Mask hydrates and tones the complexion to restore radiance and suppleness to all skin types. The unique, cooling gel formula is infused with real rose petals that literally melt into the skin.
Need a few alternatives?
Fresh
Rose Face Mask
$62.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fresh
Rose Face Mask
$62.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Summer Fridays
Merry & Brighter
$64.00
from
Summer Fridays
BUY
promoted
Kiehl's
Merry Masking
$39.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Fresh
Fresh
Rose N’ Shine Skincare Set
$98.00
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fresh
Brown Sugar Body Polish
$67.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fresh
Black Tea Firming & De-puffing Eye Cream
$68.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fresh
Rose Face Mask
$62.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Skin Care
Indie Lee
Discovery Kit
$29.00
$23.20
from
Credo
BUY
Rodin Olio Lusso
Face Oil Lavender
$89.00
$53.40
from
Credo
BUY
Avène
Hydrance Light Hydrating Emulsion
C$37.50
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Olay
Sensitive Fragrance-free Facial Cleanser
$9.49
$7.12
from
Olay
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted