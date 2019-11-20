Frédéric Malle

Rose & Cuir Eau De Parfum

$330.00

Tumultuous restraint. At the fore, an emphatic reinterpretation of rose; pure, streamlined, uncompromisingly modern. Blended with a unique extraction of timut pepper, geranium bourbon and a note of cassis for freshness and spice. Yet a quiet storm lies beneath: vetiver and cedar forms an earthy bed of dark, mysterious leather with IsoButyl Quinoline at the center — an intensely bitter molecule, largely forgotten since its use in the daring perfumery of the Jazz Age. At once sparkling and sober, a recognizably floral composition is shadowed by a dramatic, yet controlled sensuality.