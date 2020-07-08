Kitri

Rose Coral Linen Top

£85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kitri

Our Rose Coral Linen Top is now available for pre-order. Fabric is limited, so we'll keep pre-order open until it runs out. We'll start to ship on Monday 3rd August via complimentary standard delivery. We're expecting this style to be a bestseller, so don't miss out! Coral 55% Linen, 45% Cotton Machine washable at 30c UK size 8 measures 117cm/46in in length Bust 76cm/29.9in, waist 62cm/24.4in Model is 5'3" and wears a UK size 8